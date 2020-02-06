Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 530 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.44. 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,256. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.