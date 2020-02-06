Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 3,150 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 82,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.45. 1,495,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

