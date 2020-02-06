Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $58.98. 28,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,927. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

