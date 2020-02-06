Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 174 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 47,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

