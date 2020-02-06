Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. 72,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

