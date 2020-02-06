Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 5,505 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,473. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

