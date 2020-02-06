Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

JRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 77,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

In other Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $32,652.40.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

