Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

NRK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 83,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,682. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $487,533.18.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

