Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

