Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NMZ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 295,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,521. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

