Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 924,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,692. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

