Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 144,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,546. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

