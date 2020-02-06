Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 50,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

