Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 50,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.