NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $54.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

