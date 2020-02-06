Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NWPX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. 4,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,186. The firm has a market cap of $328.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $232,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

