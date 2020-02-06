North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) is Signia Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group comprises 6.8% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signia Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of North American Construction Group worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 155,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $288.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.57. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

