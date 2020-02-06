Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Up 5.7%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.91, 508,484 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 419,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

The stock has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

