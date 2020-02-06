Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Up 5.7%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.91, 508,484 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 419,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.
The stock has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
