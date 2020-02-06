Noku Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Noku has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a total market cap of $594,556.00 and $453.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.03099531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00200787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00131215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

