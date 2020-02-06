Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,587,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,105,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

