Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE:GNK opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 260,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $150,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

