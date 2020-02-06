Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given $13.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NIU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 108,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,111. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.