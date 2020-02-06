NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.39. NIO shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 59,217,574 shares.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NIO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

