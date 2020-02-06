Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

