Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NHF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 155,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,981. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

Get Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.