Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
NHF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 155,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,981. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.
About Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
