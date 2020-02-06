NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 305,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.24. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

