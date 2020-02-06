New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lantheus worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $155,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,673.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,619 shares of company stock worth $923,336. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $687.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.