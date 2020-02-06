New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

CBB opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.