New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Movado Group worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $382.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

