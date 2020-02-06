New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 29,900 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 135.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,358,473 shares of company stock worth $1,753,684,479. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

