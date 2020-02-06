New Street Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at New Street Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $734.70 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $653.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.25 and a 200 day moving average of $332.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

