New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $594-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.05 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. DA Davidson restated a positive rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.39.

Shares of NEWR traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

