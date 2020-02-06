New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

