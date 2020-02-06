Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $426.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $369.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.52. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

