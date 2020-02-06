Needham & Company LLC Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $40.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Saturday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

