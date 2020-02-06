Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading 23.7% Higher

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price traded up 23.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.34, 1,932,837 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,154,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

