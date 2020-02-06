Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $17.28.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
