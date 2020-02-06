Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

