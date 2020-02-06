Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE NGS opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.31. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

