National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. 14,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 311.39 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor purchased 3,610 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

