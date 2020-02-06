National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $21.95. 1,992,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,809. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,803,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,558,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

