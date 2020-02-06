National Bank Financial Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$39.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on NFI Group from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,668. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$24.89 and a 12 month high of C$39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$964.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$985.34 million. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

