National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

AQN opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

