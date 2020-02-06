Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $378,380.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,281,714 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

