Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,168,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,928,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,723,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

