Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

