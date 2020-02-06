Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLI. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

MLI opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

