MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) CEO Buys $90,920.00 in Stock

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey A. Graves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,120. The firm has a market cap of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

