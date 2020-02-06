Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.65-8.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.88.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $178.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $182.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

