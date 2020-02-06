Morgan Stanley Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $19.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

ON stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 9,517,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,685. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

