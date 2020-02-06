Monte Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

NYSE APD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.06. 1,452,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,916. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $251.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.39.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

