Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $124.36. 1,362,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.36 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

